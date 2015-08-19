Dutch and German MPs endorse Greek bailout

Greece will get its new EU bailout money on Thursday (20 August) morning, after Dutch and German MPs backed the deal.
Dutch MPs voted 81 in favour and 52 against on Wednesday.
They also swatted down a no-confidence motion against PM Mark Rutte brought by eurosceptic MP Geert Wilders, which got a handful of votes.
German MPs earlier the same day voted 454 in favour and 113 against. The No vote included 63 rebels from chancellor Angela Merkel’s party.
The German Bun...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
