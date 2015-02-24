Greece tables reforms, awaits eurozone approval

The Greek government late Monday evening (23 February) submitted a list of reforms demanded by eurozone finance ministers in order to approve a four-month extension of the Greek bailout.
Earlier in the evening, Athens said it would need another day to send in the list, but in the end it stuck to the Monday midnight deadline.
"List of reform measures of Greek government received on time," tweeted EU commission ...
