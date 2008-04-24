Kosovo eyes EU membership in 2015

Two months after unilaterally seceding from Serbia, Kosovo has made it clear it wants to join the EU, setting 2015 as its accession goal.

"After independence, our national aspiration is to join the EU," Deputy Prime Minister Hajredin Kuci told the Reuters news agency on Wednesday (23 April).

"This is our goal, our forecast and our commitment," Mr Kuci added, while describing EU membership as Pristina's "top priority" and a "way to prosperity, democratisation, and more security." ...