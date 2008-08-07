Ad
A bad summer joke? (Photo: Wikipedia)

Sarkozy floats idea of joint commissioners

EU Political
by Lisbeth Kirk,

French president Nicolas Sarkozy is considering proposals that countries of "similar culture and language circle" should share a commissioner in the new model European Commission, according to German daily Die Welt, quoting high-level diplomatic "sources."

The question has arisen following Ireland's rejection of the Lisbon Treaty in June, with work now ongoing behind the scenes to solve practical problems, such as the number of commissioners in the new Brussels secreteriat to take offic...

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

