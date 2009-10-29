Ad
Brian Cowen - just when he thought his troubles were over (Photo: Conor McCabe/Jason Clarke)

Irish leader feeling the heat in EU liberal group

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Just as he thought his European worries were over following the ratification of the Lisbon Treaty, Irish Prime Minister Brian Cowen is starting to feel less comfortable in the European Liberal party.

Having recently switched his Fianna Fail party from an anti-federalist and now defunct grouping within the European Parliament to the Liberal family, Mr Cowen is now finding it hard to toe the new party line, which he can no longer control.

Emerging from a one hour meeting with his n...

