Europe ageing and divorcing at high speed

There are currently more elderly people than children living in the EU, as Europe's young population has decreased by 21 percent - or 23 million – in 25 years, 10 percent of which in the last ten years alone.

Only 16.2 percent of today's EU population is less than 14 years old, while one sixth (16.6 percent) is 65 years or more. In addition one out of every 25 EU citizens is over 80 years old.

Italy has the least young people (14.2%) and one out of every five Italians is more tha...