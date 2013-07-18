EU demands more from Google over search results

Search-engine Google must offer more concessions to show that it does not restrict access to websites and services of its rivals, according to the EU's competition boss.

Speaking at a news conference in Brussels on Wednesday (17 July), competition commissioner Joaquin Almunia said that he had sent Google back to the drawing board.

"After an analysis of the market test that was concluded on June 27, I concluded that the proposals that Google sent to us are not enough to overcome o...