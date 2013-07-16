EU blacklist fails to name fish pirates

The European Commission has updated its list of fishing vessels banned from selling their catches in the EU, but pro-environment critics say it is not enough.

Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso on Monday (15 July) signed off the list as part of Brussels' wider efforts to stop over-fishing.

Some 66 boats, all flying non-EU flags, are on the list.

Eight of them once belonged to a notorious Spanish family of fishing pirates.

EU fisheries spokesperson Oliver Drewes ...