euobserver
The European Commission says 39 percent of assessed fish stocks in EU waters of the Northeast Atlantic are overfished (Photo: EU commission)

EU blacklist fails to name fish pirates

Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission has updated its list of fishing vessels banned from selling their catches in the EU, but pro-environment critics say it is not enough.

Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso on Monday (15 July) signed off the list as part of Brussels' wider efforts to stop over-fishing.

Some 66 boats, all flying non-EU flags, are on the list.

Eight of them once belonged to a notorious Spanish family of fishing pirates.

EU fisheries spokesperson Oliver Drewes ...

The European Commission says 39 percent of assessed fish stocks in EU waters of the Northeast Atlantic are overfished (Photo: EU commission)

