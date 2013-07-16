EU blacklist fails to name fish pirates

The European Commission has updated its list of fishing vessels banned from selling their catches in the EU, but pro-environment critics say it is not enough.
Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso on Monday (15 July) signed off the list as part of Brussels' wider efforts to stop over-fishing.
Some 66 boats, all flying non-EU flags, are on the list.
Eight of them once belonged to a notorious Spanish family of fishing pirates.
EU fisheries spokesperson Oliver Drewes ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
