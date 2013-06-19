G8 tax deal falls short of expectations

The G8 summit in Northern Ireland concluded with mixed results, as leaders pledged to clamp down on tax dodgers and to improve corporate transparency but did not agree to put in place binding rules.

A G8 communique on Tuesday (18 June) said nations in the club back the idea of automatic exchange of tax information between each other.

But it did not say information-sharing should be open to developing countries.

Despite the exclusion, UK Prime Minister David Cameron, who chai...