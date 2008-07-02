Ad
Brussels is to take up again the controversial issue of patients' mobility across the EU (Photo: www.freeimages.co.uk)

EU executive to tackle patient mobility in new social package

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

The European Commission is due to unveil a bill specifying conditions under which patients can seek health care in other EU member countries on Wednesday (2 July).

The proposal comes after a huge opposition from MEPs and some national capitals to Brussels' previous attempt to tackle the issue last December, and the commission signalling earlier this year it would not revisit the topic during its current mandate, set to expire in autumn 2009.

