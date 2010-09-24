Ad
euobserver
Greek unions have called for next anti-austerity protest on 7 October (Photo: solidnet_photos)

French protesters take to the streets for a second time in a month

EU Political
by Matej Hruska,

A new round of protests against President Nicolas Sarkozy's plan to reform the country's pension system hit France Thursday (23 September), with both the government and unions declaring victory regarding turn-out.

While police figures put the number of people marching in the more than 230 protests at 997,000 nationwide, down from 1.1 million two weeks ago, unions organising the protests said 3 million people took part, up from 2.7 million. The national railway, SNCF, said 37.1 percent...

EU Political
EU Political
