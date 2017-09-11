The German election is boring - and that's fine

Finally an election in Europe that isn't racking our nerves.
After the unexpected calamity of Brexit and the second-place finish of Marine Le Pen in France, Germany's boring election is a welcome reprieve.
Polls point to a comfortable victory for chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling Christian Democrats (CDU) - and why shouldn't they?
The economy is growing, unemployment is low, the federal budget is in surplus and the refugee crisis has disappeared from the front pages.
