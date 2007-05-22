Ad
Mural of ancient Balkan king, Alexander the Great - ethnic Albanians call the nationalist Mr Gruevski "Alexander the II" (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU unfazed by Macedonia ethnic tensions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Former ethnic-Albanian guerrillas are telling the EU that a power grab by the Macedonian majority is threatening the country's stability. But Brussels believes the warning should be taken with a big pinch of salt.

"I am afraid we are heading back to the 1990s when we had hundreds of problems and the EU said Macedonia is an oasis of peace," Agron Buxhaku - the foreign affairs secretary of the largest ethnic-Albanian party, the DUI - told EUobserver during a visit to Brussels last week. <...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

