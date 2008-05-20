France may keep referendum on Turkish EU membership

The French parliament on Tuesday evening (20 May) began discussions on a constitutional reform plan that could eventually make it compulsory for France to hold a referendum on large countries wanting to join the EU.

Under an amendment tabled by Jean-Luc Warsmann – a deputy from the centre-right UMP party – in the French parliament's Committee on Legislation last week, holding a referendum would become obligatory to approve the EU accession of any country whose population surpasses five ...