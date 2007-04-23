Ad
euobserver

Sarkozy and Royal head for right-left battle

by Honor Mahony,

Centre-right Nicolas Sarkozy will face socialist Segolene Royal in a second round battle in two weeks time, following a huge turn out for the first round of French presidential elections on Sunday (22 April).

Official results released early on Monday morning, published in Le Monde, show Mr Sarkozy got 31.11 percent of the vote while Ms Royal managed 25.84 percent.

The centrist candidate Francois Bayrou pulled 18.55 percent in third place while far-right leader Jean-Marie Le Pen wa...

euobserver

