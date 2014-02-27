Millions could miss out on EU vote as registration deadline looms

May's European elections may be three months away, but for those who are yet to register to vote, this week may be their final chance to make sure they get their hands on a ballot paper.

Like the voting itself, which starts in some countries on 22 May but is staggered across the following three days, each country has its own national deadline to register to vote.

People living in France or Spain who are not already on the electoral register have already missed the boat. Citizens l...