EU banks nursing green shoots of recovery

The European Central Bank (ECB) has voiced gentle optimism about the prospects for economic recovery in 2010, as Frankfurt and London keep up efforts to get banks lending again.
"While uncertainty is still high, there are increasing signs that the global recession is bottoming out," ECB chairman Jean-Claude Trichet said at a press conference in Frankfurt on Thursday (6 August).
"Looking ahead into next year, after a phase of stabilisation, a gradual recovery with positive ...grow...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
