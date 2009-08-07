EU banks nursing green shoots of recovery

The European Central Bank (ECB) has voiced gentle optimism about the prospects for economic recovery in 2010, as Frankfurt and London keep up efforts to get banks lending again.

"While uncertainty is still high, there are increasing signs that the global recession is bottoming out," ECB chairman Jean-Claude Trichet said at a press conference in Frankfurt on Thursday (6 August).

"Looking ahead into next year, after a phase of stabilisation, a gradual recovery with positive ...grow...