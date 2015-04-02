Ad
euobserver
Borisov - critical of the fact that the West no longer talks about Crimea (Photo: European People's Party)

Bulgarian PM criticises France and Germany for accepting Crimea annexation

EU Political
by Veselin Zhelev, Sofia,

Bulgaria’s prime minister Boiko Borisov has criticised the leaders of Germany and France for de facto accepting Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Black Sea peninsula of Crimea.

“On a purely diplomatic level, this move [the annexation] will always be protested but somehow the western world swallowed Crimea”, Borisov told the Sofia-based TV+.

Borisov added that the West would never utter “in its diplomatic language that it has stomached Crimea” but that it actually had because of “th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

EU sanctions add to Putin's Crimea headache
Borisov - critical of the fact that the West no longer talks about Crimea (Photo: European People's Party)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections