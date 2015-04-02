Bulgarian PM criticises France and Germany for accepting Crimea annexation

Bulgaria’s prime minister Boiko Borisov has criticised the leaders of Germany and France for de facto accepting Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Black Sea peninsula of Crimea.
“On a purely diplomatic level, this move [the annexation] will always be protested but somehow the western world swallowed Crimea”, Borisov told the Sofia-based TV+.
Borisov added that the West would never utter “in its diplomatic language that it has stomached Crimea” but that it actually had because of “th...
