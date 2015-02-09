EU leaders to meet with Russia and Ukraine in Minsk

French, German, Ukrainian, and Russian leaders are to hold peace talks in Minsk on Wednesday (11 February), in an event described as a “last chance” to avert full-scale war.
The meeting is to culminate a week of intensive diplomacy.
The French and German leaders were in Kiev and Moscow on Thursday and Friday. They held a telephone conference on Sunday. The crisis dominated debate at the weekend’s Munich Security Conference. German leader Angela Merkel is also in Washington on Mo...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.