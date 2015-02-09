Ad
euobserver
Merkel and Biden at the Munich Security Conference: Delegates laughed at Russian FM Lavrov (Photo: state.gov)

EU leaders to meet with Russia and Ukraine in Minsk

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

French, German, Ukrainian, and Russian leaders are to hold peace talks in Minsk on Wednesday (11 February), in an event described as a “last chance” to avert full-scale war.

The meeting is to culminate a week of intensive diplomacy.

The French and German leaders were in Kiev and Moscow on Thursday and Friday. They held a telephone conference on Sunday. The crisis dominated debate at the weekend’s Munich Security Conference. German leader Angela Merkel is also in Washington on Mo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Arms to Ukraine debate divides Western allies, experts
US has little faith in Hollande-Merkel trip to Russia
EU to blacklist five Russians
Merkel and Biden at the Munich Security Conference: Delegates laughed at Russian FM Lavrov (Photo: state.gov)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections