EU leaders to meet with Russia and Ukraine in Minsk

French, German, Ukrainian, and Russian leaders are to hold peace talks in Minsk on Wednesday (11 February), in an event described as a “last chance” to avert full-scale war.

The meeting is to culminate a week of intensive diplomacy.

The French and German leaders were in Kiev and Moscow on Thursday and Friday. They held a telephone conference on Sunday. The crisis dominated debate at the weekend’s Munich Security Conference. German leader Angela Merkel is also in Washington on Mo...