Disclose your EU payslips, ombudsman tells MEPs

by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

MEPs should make available to citizens details about money they receive from the EU budget, such as their daily allowances and grants for travel or for assistants, the bloc's ombudsman has recommended.

"MEPs have to be aware of the public interest in their use of public funds," P. Nikiforos Diamandouros said in a statement explaining his preliminary verdict in a dispute between the European Parliament's administration and a Maltese journalist.

The reporter complained to the ombuds...

"MEPs have to be aware of the public interest in their use of public funds," said the ombudsman (Photo: EUobserver)

