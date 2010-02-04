Ad
The Franco-German partnership has not always run smoothly (Photo: Council of European Union)

France and Germany to unveil 10-year plan

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Angela Merkel and Nicolas Sarkozy on Thursday (4 February) are set to unveil their own economic and political strategy document, the "Franco-German Agenda 2020," in an attempt to put some substance in the widely advertised but not always smoothly working partnership between the EU's two major economies.

The plan, including 80 separate measures, ranges from economic and fiscal initiatives to common school books and simpler rules for Franco-German marriages. It is set to be published at t...

The Franco-German partnership has not always run smoothly (Photo: Council of European Union)

