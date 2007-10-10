Bulgarian medics hope for further EU support

Bulgarian medics freed from jail in Libya last July thanked EU institutions for their "united" efforts to secure their release, and said that they expected further support by the EU to help them reintegrate into society and "put [their] lives together".

The five Bulgarian nurses and a Palestinian doctor – who was later granted Bulgarian nationality – were sentenced to death in Libya in May 2004 following accusations of deliberately infecting more than 400 Libyan children with the HIV vi...