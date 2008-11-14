Europe should shed Serbia stereotypes

Once again Serbia has been making headlines across the world. Indeed, in the past few months, the country has undergone historical changes that have firmly set it on a new path, one that should lead it to European Union membership.
The European Union countries have signed a Stabilisation and Association Agreement with Serbia, an unambiguously pro-European coalition led by President Boris Tadic has won the election and put in place a forward-looking government, and the former Bosnian Se...
