Father of EU constitution issues referendum warning

The architect of the rejected European constitution, Valery Giscard d'Estaing, has criticized ideas by Dutch politicians to hold a referendum on the EU's Reform Treaty.

The former chairman of the European Convention - the body of over a hundred politicians which drafted the old EU constitution - said in Brussels on Monday evening (17 September) that he believes a referendum would not be the right way for the Netherlands to ratify the new-look reform treaty.

Asked about the ongoin...