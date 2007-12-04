EU welcomes Polish government's new 'attitude'

Poland's new prime minister Donald Tusk has indicated his country may eventually sign up to the EU's Charter of Fundamental Rights, a move that is currently opposed by president Lech Kaczynski, who secured the opt-out at an EU leaders summit in June.

"If circumstances change and the doubt of the sceptics in Poland are dispelled, we may get back to that topic", Mr Tusk said on Tuesday (4 December), during his first visit to the EU institutions in his role of prime minister.



For th...