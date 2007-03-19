Ad
"If this was 1976, you could say [the EU register] is a big step" (Photo: CE)

EU's new lobbyist register is out of date, NGOs say

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The 15,000 or so lobbyists working in Brussels will from Spring 2008 have to disclose information on clients and fees under new European Commission rules, but the scheme suffers from serious loopholes and lack of ambition, transparency campaigners say.

The commission's blueprint for a lobbyists' register due to be published Wednesday (21 March) foresees a website run by two EU officials that will list all PR consultancies, in-house corporate staff and public interest NGOs as well as th...

