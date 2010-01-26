Spy hunters give all clear to new Bulgarian nominee

A special committee for rooting out collaborators with Bulgaria's Communist-era secret services has given the all clear to the country's new European Commission nominee, Kristalina Georgieva.
The lustration body, popularly known as the Commission on Dossiers, ran a check on the candidate on Tuesday (26 January) following a request from the ruling centre-right Gerb party.
"We checked with all the institutions where the documents concerning the Bulgarian secret services are kept, an...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.