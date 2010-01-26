Spy hunters give all clear to new Bulgarian nominee

A special committee for rooting out collaborators with Bulgaria's Communist-era secret services has given the all clear to the country's new European Commission nominee, Kristalina Georgieva.

The lustration body, popularly known as the Commission on Dossiers, ran a check on the candidate on Tuesday (26 January) following a request from the ruling centre-right Gerb party.

"We checked with all the institutions where the documents concerning the Bulgarian secret services are kept, an...