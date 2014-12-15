Belgium paralysed by general strike

The entire Belgian airspace is closed on Monday (15 December), as well as high-speed trains from Brussels to London, Paris and Amsterdam and local buses, trams and metro lines, as part of a general strike over public sector cuts.

Schools, government offices and private firms are also likely to be closed on Monday. Garbage will not be picked up and newspapers will not be delivered.



Serious traffic jams are expected around Brussels and Antwerp, with transport trade unions calling on t...