Macron relaunches his bid for EU leadership

Halfway between his election last year and next year's European elections, French president Emmanuel Macron is trying to relaunch his bid for EU leadership.

He will do so in Strasbourg and Berlin this week, with a much-awaited speech at the European Parliament and a meeting with German chancellor Angela Merkel.

He will also hold a town hall-like debate in Epinal, eastern France - one of the so-called 'citizens consultations' h...