EU commission seeks answers from Kroes

The European Commission has asked former competition chief Neelie Kroes to clarify her links to an offshore firm.
The commission head, Jean-Claude Juncker, wrote to her on Thursday (22 September), to ask questions such as when she had joined Mint Holdings, a company registered in the Bahamas, and what instructions she had given to her lawyers pertaining to the company.
"All this needs to be clear," said an EU official.
Juncker did not give her a deadline to respond, but she ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
