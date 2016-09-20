Europe lags on education investment

When it comes to education, Europe is still fragmented, with different school systems, lack of investment and inequalities in terms of access to the labour market, an international study shows.
"There is a wide scale of divergence" among member states, EU education commissioner Tibor Navracsics noted after the publication of the OECD's new Education at a Glance report.
The OECD, a Paris-based club of mostly w...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here