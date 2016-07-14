EU files new antitrust case against Google

The European Commission filed additional charges against Google on Thursday (14 July), adding to a previous antitrust case against the tech company.
It reinforced its initial objections against Google's comparison shopping service. In the new case, it said it will investigate whether the company has used its dominant market position to prevent websites from displaying the ads of competitors.
”Google has come up with many innovative products that have made a difference to our liv...
