MEPs say Turkish president undermines democracy

MEPs have accused Turkish politicians of undermining the rule of law by stripping the immunity of 138 MPs who are under investigation, in a move that could result in prosecution for parliamentarians critical of president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In their first debate on the issue on Wednesday (8 June), MEPs from all political groups criticised the Turkish authorities and accused Erdogan of trying to "silence the opposition and grab more powers".

During the debate, with the EU neighbo...