Ad
euobserver
Istanbul: Fast-track procedure is part of EU-Turkey migrant deal (Photo: Remon Rijper)

Turkey edges closer to EU visa-free travel

EU & the World
Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Commission said on Wednesday (20 April) it would propose to give visa-free access to the passport-free Schengen area to Turkey on 4 May, if Ankara fulfills all the necessary benchmarks.

In its first assessment of the progress made under the EU-Turkey deal aimed at returning migr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

11 days: EU leaders' near fallout over Turkey
EU-Turkey deal gets reality check
Turkish PM issues EU visa ultimatum
Istanbul: Fast-track procedure is part of EU-Turkey migrant deal (Photo: Remon Rijper)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections