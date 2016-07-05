EU development aid to finance armies in Africa

The EU commission wants to finance foreign armies as part of a larger effort to stop people from fleeing to Europe, including in countries with patchy human rights.
A commission draft proposal released on Tuesday (5 July) spells out reasons why it is "necessary to provide assistance to the militaries of partner countries".
Some €100 million that were initially slated for development aid will be diverted to finance military-led border control exploits and other initiatives like min...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
