German vice chancellor questions commission monopoly on EU law

The European Parliament should have greater rights to propose EU legislation, Germany's vice-chancellor Franz Muntefering has said in proposals going beyond the EU constitution promoted by Berlin.
"We should be asking ourselves the question who decides what is on the agenda in Europe. Only the [European] Commission? Something should change in this respect. More possibilities for political initiatives by the European Parliament would be good," Mr Muntefering, the second-highest member o...
