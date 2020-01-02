Austria's Kurz strikes coalition deal with Greens

Austria's former chancellor Sebastian Kurz ensured his return to power after his conservative party struck a coalition deal on Wednesday (1 January) with the Greens.
The agreement was reached three months after Kurz's party won the parliamentary election.
Kurz's govenrment was embroiled in a scandal involving his former coalition partner, far-right Freedom Party, that brought down the government in May.
The left-wing swing by Kurz towards the Greens is also a sign that cl...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
