Sebastian Kurz, Europe's youngest leader, will be back in power in Vienna - but switching the far-right Freedom Party for the Greens as his coalition partner (Photo: Consilium)

Austria's Kurz strikes coalition deal with Greens

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Austria's former chancellor Sebastian Kurz ensured his return to power after his conservative party struck a coalition deal on Wednesday (1 January) with the Greens.

The agreement was reached three months after Kurz's party won the parliamentary election.

Kurz's govenrment was embroiled in a scandal involving his former coalition partner, far-right Freedom Party, that brought down the government in May.

The left-wing swing by Kurz towards the Greens is also a sign that cl...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

