People continue to arrive on the Greek islands (Photo: Freedom House)

Greek migrant hotspot now EU's 'worst rights issue'

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Almost four years after its launch with great fanfare, the EU's so-called 'hotspots' in Greece have morphed into its worst fundamental rights issue.

The head of the EU's Fundamental Rights Agency, Michael O'Flaherty, told MEPs on Wednesday (6 November) that the plight of trapped migrants on the islands "is the single most worrying fundamental rights issue that we are confronting anywhere in the European Union."

His comment, qualified as personal, follow a complete breakdown of the...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

