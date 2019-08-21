Conte turns on Salvini, as Italy prepares for change

Italy's political crisis has reached a point of no return.

On Tuesday (20 August), prime minister Giuseppe Conte announced his resignation in parliament, putting an end to the government formed by the Five Star Movement (MS5) and League parties some 15 months ago.

In his speech, Conte launched an eloquent and scathing attack against Matteo Salvini, the League's leader, accusing the interior minister of disloyalty and of an "objectively serious" neglect of his institutional respo...