Weber vows to block Nord Stream 2 amid 'sue' threat

The European People's Party candidate for the next European Commission president, Manfred Weber, says he will block the construction of a Russian gas pipeline should he win the race to replace Jean Claude-Juncker.
The move to obstruct the Nord Stream 2 positions Weber, a German, in direct opposition with the German government, which wants it built, and comes amid a legal threat by the project's corporate representatives to sue the European Union.
But Weber, in an Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.