Trump's Israel plan to 'test' EU resolve

EU countries ought to draw "red lines" for US president Donald Trump on the Arab-Israeli conflict, Herman Van Rompuy, the former head of the EU Council, has said.
"Trump's plan is shaping up to be a major test of Europe's resolve to defend its interests and values in the face of increasing pressure on the multilateral, law-based order we hold so dear," Van Rompuy told EUobserver in a statement.
"Europe should lay down its red lines and make clear it will oppose any proposal that...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
