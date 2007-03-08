Ad
France is pushing for greater recognition of "low-carbon" nuclear energy (Photo: Wikipedia)

Renewable energy fight likely to set EU summit mood

by Mark Beunderman, Brussels,

The question of whether Europe should commit itself to a binding goal on renewable energy is set to dominate EU summit discussions on climate change, with the German EU presidency also putting broader energy issues, bureaucracy-cutting and the Union's 50th birthday declaration on the agenda.

EU leaders are gearing up for their yearly spring gathering on Thursday and Friday (8-9 March), which will almost certainly be the last formal summit attended by colourful summit participant Jacque...

