Turkey criticised for rise of torture cases

Both the EU and human rights groups on Wednesday (26 June) criticised EU candidate country Turkey for the rising number of reports of torture and maltreatment. Meanwhile, a survey has found that Turks are one of the four nations in the world that judge torture to be acceptable in some circumstances.

"Cases of torture and ill-treatment are still being reported [in Turkey], especially during arrests outside detention centres and also in the context of demonstrations," said Ulrike Hauer, t...