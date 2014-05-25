Ad
euobserver
A polling station in Slovakia, with nobody around (Photo: EUobserver)

Slovakia's EP election turnout set for all-time low of 13%

by Renata Goldirova,

Slovakia is set to rewrite the record books of EU elections again, with unofficial turnout figures suggesting that just some 13 percent of people cared to vote.

If confirmed, this would surpass both the pessimistic pre-election estimate of 16-21 percent turnout and past results – 19.6 percent in 2009 and 16.9 percent in 2004. The latter was the lowest ever score in the union's history.

Slovakia's EU commissioner Maros Sefcovic, campaigning for the ruling social democrats (Smer-SD)...

