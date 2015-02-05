Ad
euobserver
Draghi shows little mercy on Greece (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

ECB ratchets up pressure on Greece

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

In a surprise move, the European Central Bank on Wednesday night (4 February) said it will no longer accept Greek bonds as collateral for loans, giving Athens a week to reach an agreement with international creditors or face serious cashflow problems.

Under the eurozone bank's rules, junk-rated bonds cannot be accepted as collateral. But Greek banks were nevertheless able to access cheap ECB loans under an exemption linked to the troika-overseen bailout programme.

This waiver wi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Greece flip-flops on troika talks
Tsipras 'optimistic' after first EU meetings
Draghi shows little mercy on Greece (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections