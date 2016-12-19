Ad
Poland's political crisis escalated after opposition MPs occupied the parliament's podium, blocking the assembly from working.

Polish politicians try to defuse political crisis

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

After a weekend of political tensions and street protests, Poland's opposition hopes the government will back down on its controversial reforms, and hopes to get some help from the EU.

Opposition leaders met president Andrzej Duda on Sunday (18 December) in a bid to ease the political stand-off, which boiled over last Friday, when opposition MEPs stormed the plenary hall podium to protest against restrictions to press freedom.

In response, the parliament's speaker Marek Kuchcinsk...

