EU states encouraged to open labour markets to Bulgarians and Romanians

There is no reason to fear a large influx of Romanian and Bulgarian job seekers following the EU's latest enlargement just over a year ago, a study released on Tuesday (15 January) argues.

The number of Romanians and Bulgarians seeking to move to other EU countries after Bucharest and Sofia joined the EU on 1 January 2007, has not significantly increased compared to the figures prior to their EU accession, according to a report published by the non-profit Brussels-based organisation Eur...