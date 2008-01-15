Ad
euobserver
Workers from Bulgaria and Romania still face labour market restrictions in most EU states (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU states encouraged to open labour markets to Bulgarians and Romanians

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

There is no reason to fear a large influx of Romanian and Bulgarian job seekers following the EU's latest enlargement just over a year ago, a study released on Tuesday (15 January) argues.

The number of Romanians and Bulgarians seeking to move to other EU countries after Bucharest and Sofia joined the EU on 1 January 2007, has not significantly increased compared to the figures prior to their EU accession, according to a report published by the non-profit Brussels-based organisation Eur...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Workers from Bulgaria and Romania still face labour market restrictions in most EU states (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections