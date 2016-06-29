Ad
euobserver
The new reality for the EU: breakfast at 27 (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Leaders rule out treaty change to reform EU

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders will meet in Bratislava in September to rethink the future of the EU in the face of Britain's exit from the bloc and amid growing populism that threatens the foundations of the European project.

“Many people express dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs, be it at the European or national level. Europeans expect us to do better … We need to deliver on this, in a way that unites us,” they said in a joint statement after a meeting at the level of just 27 on Wednesday...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Euroscepticism: The EU's new normal
EU divided on answer to Brexit 'wake up call'
After Brexit, EU leaders start soul-searching
The new reality for the EU: breakfast at 27 (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections