Leaders rule out treaty change to reform EU

EU leaders will meet in Bratislava in September to rethink the future of the EU in the face of Britain's exit from the bloc and amid growing populism that threatens the foundations of the European project.
“Many people express dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs, be it at the European or national level. Europeans expect us to do better … We need to deliver on this, in a way that unites us,” they said in a joint statement after a meeting at the level of just 27 on Wednesday...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
