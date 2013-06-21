Ad
euobserver
Over 700,000 people in the EU die from smoking every year (Photo: lanier67)

EU ministers endorse ban on menthol cigarettes

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU ministers of health have reached political agreement to strengthen EU tobacco legislation in an effort to curb the number of smokers.

“I do believe that this is truly an important step because it is about stopping the next generation ever getting hooked,” Irish health minsiter James Reilly, chairing the talks, told reporters on Friday (21 June).

The ministers endorsed a deal that would ban menthol, fruit, or chocolate flavoured cigarettes.

Other rules include imposing l...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU tobacco lobbying is 'David vs. Goliath'
Over 700,000 people in the EU die from smoking every year (Photo: lanier67)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections