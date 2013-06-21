EU ministers endorse ban on menthol cigarettes

EU ministers of health have reached political agreement to strengthen EU tobacco legislation in an effort to curb the number of smokers.
“I do believe that this is truly an important step because it is about stopping the next generation ever getting hooked,” Irish health minsiter James Reilly, chairing the talks, told reporters on Friday (21 June).
The ministers endorsed a deal that would ban menthol, fruit, or chocolate flavoured cigarettes.
Other rules include imposing l...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
