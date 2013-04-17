Ad
euobserver
Hungarian leader Orban is also being scrutinised by his own centre-right EPP group in the European Parliament (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Hungary to pay EU fines via new tax on own citizens

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Hungarian authorities will pass on the cost of EU fines through a tax on its own citizens whenever it breaches EU law.

Giving details of the new Hungarian initiative, EU justice commissioner for justice Vivian Reding told euro-deputies at the Strasbourg plenary session on Wednesday (17 April) that: “in practice citizens would be penalised twice: once for not having had their rights under EU law upheld and a second time for having to pay for this."

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

